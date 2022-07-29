One of the great things about working at the Park Board of Trustees is seeing how much the organization values community input.
The park board has created several community-based advisory committees that are instrumental in forming policies and making decisions.
The advisory committees include Tourism Development, Beach Maintenance, Parks and Amenities and Workforce Development.
“The park board relies on these committees because they are made up of Galveston citizens and professionals in their industries,” park board CEO Kelly de Schaun said. “We truly value their expertise and opinions when it comes to vetting issues that come to the park board. We trust them to assist us in making policies and decisions.”
De Schaun said trustees are assigned to committees, as well, to gain a better understanding of their roles in the organization.
The park board’s largest committee is Tourism Development and it’s comprised of Galveston’s hotel, restaurant, retail and attractions industry members. Together, they work to determine the best ways to improve visitors’ experiences through a variety of sales, marketing and special event initiatives.
Members of the Beach Maintenance Committee seeks ways to enhance beach cleaning, remedy seaweed landings and provide input on major beach projects, including beach nourishment.
Parks and Amenities Committee members concentrate their decision-making on programming and events at park board-managed parks. They also seek new ways to bring in revenue that goes back into those parks for enhancements.
The newest committee started by the park board is the Workforce Development Committee. Its members devise ways to attract people, students in particular, to consider working in the tourism industry. The committee partners with local public schools and universities to create a pipeline of island-grown talent and to highlight the diverse career paths that tourism and hospitality can offer.
The Finance and Operations Committee reviews park board policies related to budgets, reserve funds, investments, procurement, retirement plans, insurance and other fiscal and operational matters. This standing committee is comprised of trustees appointed by the park board chairman. While not comprised of volunteers, finance and operations committee meetings are open to the public.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month, 601 23rd St.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
