I find it interesting that the pandemic was very good for certain industries. Think Zoom meetings, yoga pants and recreational vehicles.
Campers and RVs have been in high demand over the last year and a half because they offer a safe way for families to stay together, study and work remotely from wherever they traveled.
According to industry experts, recreational vehicle sales and tourism have set record sales over the last year, and trends indicate the business will continue sales in 2021 and beyond.
Here in Galveston, RVers have many options along the island to set up camp and enjoy the beach and the bay. One of those sites is managed by the park board. Dellanera Park is located on the island’s West End, just beyond the end of the seawall. It features 65 RV hook-ups and also offers day parking for beachgoers.
Those heading to Dellanera in the coming weeks will be pleased to see a slate of improvements made at the facility.
Over the last year, the park board has worked on making major renovations at the park. Here, staff constructed several Ultimate Campsites, designed to give customers an enhanced experience. Ultimate Campsites offer additional lighting, group seating and fire-pits.
The pavilion also is getting a major makeover — bathroom and laundry facilities are being overhauled and the community room will be refurbished. Staff has updated the pavilion’s deck with new counters and seating overlooking the beach. And, pets are sure to enjoy the new dog-walking area to come.
Dellanera guests represent an important tourism market segment for the park board and the island as a whole. In a given year, they generate more than $1 million for the park board. Many of the long-term campers visit island restaurants and attractions, and some even volunteer for local nonprofits.
“The park board is committed to keeping the facilities we manage updated and maintained for the enjoyment of our visitors,” said Kelly de Schaun, park board CEO. “Some of the work done at Dellanera was completed by park staff at a significant savings. I’m very pleased with their work and dedication to the projects.”
The waterfront facility also will undergo a renovation to its beach later this year. The park board plans to nourish the area and widen the beach.
This will serve to not only add space for beachgoers to enjoy but also will provide storm-surge protection to this area that’s an important hurricane evacuation route for West End residents.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesdays of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.
