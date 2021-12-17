Christmas is right around the corner — children will be out of school for a couple of weeks, and many of us are welcoming families to the island.
Good news. There are still many special events and activities for islanders to enjoy. Doing so helps local businesses thrive.
Visit Galveston has made a concerted effort to promote visits during this time of year with special marketing and promotional campaigns and initiatives. For more than 10 years, the organization has forged relationships with attractions, businesses and restaurants to let potential island visitors know that Galveston is the Winter Wonder Island of Texas.
These efforts have paid off with huge results. Hotel occupancy tax collections in November have more than doubled during that timeframe. This is a big boon to businesses that might otherwise experience a slower shoulder season.
The promotions continued and were adjusted during the pandemic in 2020. As health officials urged caution during the holiday travel season, Visit Galveston was careful to promote activities that allowed for social distancing and encouraged small groups to venture out and about on the island.
In 2020, Visit Galveston created and supported the holiday tree decorating contest aimed at bringing guests to downtown shops and restaurants to browse and vote on their favorite tree. The event continues this year with more than 40 participants. So far, more than 1,000 votes have been cast. You can cast yours at visitgalveston.com/tree.
There are many other Winter Wonder Island holiday activities to enjoy for the next several weeks. Making its return after its 2019 debut and 2020 cancellation is The Polar Express train ride. The experience will entertain families at the Galveston Railroad Museum through Thursday. Family members of all ages are sure to enjoy the sights, sounds and intrigue of this classic children’s tale while they’re whisked away for a magical one-hour trip to meet Santa.
Moody Gardens Holiday in the Gardens continues through Jan. 2. Visitors can stroll through the Festival of Lights and enjoy an Arctic Ice Slide, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4D experience, Holiday 3D films, train rides and pictures with Santa. The highly entertaining Cirque Joyeux live shows continue through Dec. 30.
If all this holiday fun makes you thirsty, be sure to visit Daiquiri Time Out in the West Market district to sample festive cocktails at the Miracle Pop Up Bar that runs through Dec. 29.
