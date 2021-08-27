While August and September signal the end of summer vacation for many, we here in Galveston become vigilant weather trackers. We know all too well that this is the time of year prone to storms that can make their way to the island.
For those of us who’ve been here a while, time is marked by delineations — before the storm or after the storm. For many of us, that storm was Hurricane Ike in 2008.
But Galveston has weathered many storms, including what’s known as the Great Storm that came ashore on Sept. 8, 1900, and remains the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history, having killed more than 6,000 people. Next month, several special events will take place on the island commemorating the 1900 Storm.
Lantern Light Galveston Historic Hurricane Tours, Dinners and Brunch
When: Sept. 3 through Sept. 12
Description: Lantern Light Galveston hosts several tours that take guests to different places on the island that bear testament to the Great Storm, its survivors and those who perished. Select tours include a dinner or brunch and an in-depth talk about the storm in a private setting at Riondo’s restaurant on The Strand. For times, tour locations and pricing, visit lanternlightgalveston.com.
Candlelight Vigil and special Sidewalk Session at the Proletariat
When: 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8 (121st anniversary of the 1900 Storm)
Where: 2221 Market St. in Galveston
Description: Join local artists and musicians as they pay tribute to those lost in the storm. Take part in the candlelight vigil at the building that was the site of the weather bureau when the 1900 Storm came ashore.
“Galveston Wind: A Play” by John Meiners Jr.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 10; and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11
Where: Scottish Rite Theater, 2128 Church St. in Galveston
Description: The Galveston Theater Arts Partnership presents the Baytown Little Theatre Company’s production of “Galveston Wind.” The show imagines what the real-life ancestors of the playwright went through during the 1900 Storm. Featuring additional characters and iconic Galveston places, the play will immerse theater-goers in 1900 Galveston during the worst natural disaster in American history. After the show, join the playwright, cast and crew at 11 p.m. Sept. 10 for a Q&A session at the Proletariat, 2221 Market St. For ticket information, visit galvtap.org/galvestonwind.html.
Storm Scavenger Hunt
When: Noon Sept. 11
Where: Postoffice District in downtown Galveston
Description: This free event will wind participants through Galveston’s Postoffice District revealing landmarks of Galveston’s storms. Along the journey, hunters can find rewards and special offers for shops while competing for prizes. To register, visit postofficedistrict.com.
