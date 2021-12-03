During the height of the pandemic, the hospitality workforce was hit hard with hotel closures, capacity limitations and the temporary loss of customers based on the hesitancy of many folks to be out and about.
Now that the industry is back up and running, there remains a shortage of people working in it. The park board, with the support of some local partners, aims to help grow that workforce.
Collectively, tourism and the hospitality industry is the second biggest industry in Galveston. For the past several years, more than 7 million visitors came to the island to enjoy its beaches, attractions, hotels, vacation rentals and restaurants. This segment of the economy supports one out of every three jobs on the island. And, a career in hospitality can be more than a short-term gig for many. It can become a rewarding lifelong vocation.
The park board trustees recently approved the creation of a workforce development committee whose aim is to address the growing demand for hospitality professionals in the tourism industry. This is an island-wide cooperative endorsed by Galveston Independent School District, Galveston Hotel and Lodging Association, Galveston Restaurant Association, Galveston College and Texas A&M University at Galveston. The workforce committee is comprised of representatives from the aforementioned organizations, plus local restaurants, attractions and hotels.
The group has put forth a three-year plan of action to begin in 2022. The first year’s focus is to create awareness and excitement about the many opportunities available in the industry locally, nationally and even internationally. Local students will be the focus of these efforts, and messages will be communicated to students in middle school and up.
The committee also will work to develop paid internships and opportunities to earn college credit and provide invaluable hands-on experience in the hospitality industry. In years two and three, the committee will work to expand credit options, certificate and degree programs at Texas A&M University at Galveston and Galveston College and to expand the internship opportunities for participating students.
Park board CEO Kelly de Schaun is a fine example of what a career in the hospitality and tourism industry can become.
“The stigma around being in hospitality is that it’s just a job, and a temporary one for many,” de Schaun said. “In fact, there’s an entire diverse career track that’s applicable in almost every sector of industry. I’ve been in this industry for more than 20 years and learn something new all the time. It’s both challenging and rewarding, and I encourage those looking to start their careers to take a look at the hospitality sector.”
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
