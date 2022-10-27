Here at Visit Galveston, our team provides a lot of outreach to potential visitors. One way we achieve this is to attend consumer events and promote the destination directly to folks who may consider a trip to the island.
Recently, I joined my colleagues at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas (COTA) Formula One race. The Texas Travel Alliance arranged for several booths for Texas destinations and we took that opportunity! Representatives from places including College Station, San Antonio, Waco, Bastrop and Buda also took advantage.
Nearly 400,000 people attended the event over the course of the three-day race weekend. We brought visitors guides and holiday rack cards to let potential visitors know what’s on the horizon here. In terms of engagements, I can say that we talked to hundreds of people from all over the world during our time at COTA.
Many of the folks who visited our booth had visited the island before. In fact, one man, from Dubai, was here just a few days before he traveled to Austin to work at the race. He said he enjoyed some great food and had a positive experience on the island. Others were planning trips, including a couple who was recently married and will spend part of their honeymoon in Galveston.
Still, others didn’t know where Galveston was or that it is an island. Pointing out its proximity to Houston, the variety of attractions, events and activities was a job our team was happy to perform.
During the same weekend, members of the Visit Galveston team journeyed to Dallas to spread the word about Galveston to Texas State Fair attendees. Several Galveston tourism partners – from Moody Gardens, the Galveston Historical Foundation and The Bryan Museum – also sent representatives.
“The two days were really inspiring to see how many people really love Galveston,” The Bryan Museum’s Director of Events Peter Ochoa said. “We met literally hundreds of visitors each day and at several times during the day, we couldn’t keep up. About half of them had recently been to Galveston, and the other half hadn’t visited since before Hurricane Ike! So I feel it was really important that we were there to help educate folks about the new and improved Galveston.”
Other similar consumer events Visit Galveston participates in include the Travel & Adventure Shows that take place throughout the country and the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta. The team seeks events that are in desirable travel markets and that attract a demographic of visitors likely to become immersed in Galveston’s varied tourism offerings.
