When I began working at the park board nearly seven years ago, one of the first things I did was become a Certified Tourism Ambassador.
The program helped me learn a lot about the island’s history, attractions and customer service techniques.
But, for me, the best part of the program is the opportunity to network with tourism industry partners at regular ambassador program mixers and events around the island.
One of those mixers will take place Thursday. If you’re a Certified Tourism Ambassador, or would like to learn how to become one, make plans to attend Coffee with Kelly from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Red Light Coffee Roasters, 2728 Market St. in Galveston. Galveston Park Board CEO Kelly de Schaun will provide an update on park board projects and answer questions from attendees.
De Schaun will share information about some of the organization’s initiatives including trash clean-up programs, beach replenishment, the state of tourism and how the island has fared through and is emerging from the pandemic. Participants who aren’t ambassadors will have the opportunity to sign up for the program.
The Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau brought the program to Galveston in April 2014.
It’s part of a nationally acclaimed certification curriculum designed to enhance tourism by educating and inspiring members of the hospitality industry.
The program aims to bring front-line employees like restaurant servers, attractions representatives and front-desk workers together to achieve a shared goal of enhancing the visitor experience.
The program also serves to provide consistent messaging to its participants making sure everyone is “on the same page” when it comes to interacting with visitors.
Those who complete the course also receive a VIP pass that offers free admission to 11 island attractions firsthand — from Moody Gardens to The Bryan Museum.
“I’m looking forward to meeting and talking to those on the front line of the tourism workforce,” de Schaun said. “We’re excited about bringing new ambassadors into the program and helping to make this team the best it can be.”
Plan to “Grab a cup of joe with the Park Board CEO.” Those who bring a friend to the event will be entered into a drawing for a door prize. To RSVP, email info@galvestoncvb.com.
Park Board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.
