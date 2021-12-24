From withstanding a worldwide pandemic to weathering a historic freeze and some tropical weather, Galveston has been through much this year. As 2021 draws to a close, I’d like to share some highlights of the work the park board accomplished this year.
BUILDING HEALTHY BEACHES
The park board completed a $12 million beach replenishment project this summer that widened Babe’s Beach west of 61st Street. More than 600,000 cubic yards of sand were placed on the beach. The project was completed with support from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Texas General Land Office and the city of Galveston.
In addition to keeping the island’s beaches healthy, the park board’s coastal zone management team also worked to keep them clean. This year, the park board collected 2.5 million pounds of trash and debris from the island’s 32-mile coastline. The park board also led a task force comprised of staff and community members to develop initiatives to curb littering on the beach and throughout the island.
A SITE IS BORN
For decades, the park board’s tourism arm worked with a second-party company to host the organization’s destination website. This year, visitgalveston.com was launched. The new site allows the marketing team to update information in real time, offer online hotel reservations, provide relevant partner information and manage the pressroom — an important resource for media.
A complement to the website is the relaunch of the official visitors guide to Galveston, known as Island Soul magazine. Here, potential island guests can read compelling stories about Galveston’s history, special events, attractions and activities. The slick, lifestyle-focused publication is published twice a year and distributed to area lodging properties, shops, restaurants and Texas visitor information centers. A revenue generator for the park board, Island Soul offers Galveston businesses inexpensive and effective ways to reach more than 100,000 targeted readers annually.
DELLANERA RV PARK REMODEL
During 2021, the park board made significant investments in Dellanera RV Park on the West End of the island. More than $100,000 in improvements include a complete remodel of the pavilion, now known as the clubhouse, plus the installation of counters and chairs along the deck. In addition, four Ultimate Campsites were installed that consist of enhanced seating areas, lighting and fire pits.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION
Investing in and improving the organization’s culture remained a top priority for the park board. More than 10 staff members and several community partners volunteered to participate in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training under guidance from representatives of the agencies Scale Strategic Solutions and Elevate Your Image. Over the course of the year, participants outlined challenges and opportunities and devised strategies aimed at creating a more inclusive work force.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
