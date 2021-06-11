When I drive along the seawall to start my work day, I tend to think about the park board’s coastal zone management team whose work day begins hours before I wake up. The crew often starts at 4 a.m.
In addition to picking up litter, the team also handles natural material — like driftwood and seaweed. After a years-long reprieve from heavy sargassum landings several years ago, it looks like Galveston and other beach destinations along the Gulf Coast are receiving mild seaweed landings.
It’s a good idea to know how the park board plans to handle them. All of the beach cleaning activities undertaken by the coastal zone management team are governed by state and federal permits held by the park board.
For average seaweed landings, the Galveston park board has crews working day and night to maintain seaweed at public beach parks. After the 2014 inundation, the park board made significant investments in purchasing equipment that removes seaweed but leaves sand on the beach. These Barber Surf Rakes are staples for the coastal zone management crews and have replaced the use of other heavy equipment. On the island’s West End, private contractors are responsible for seaweed mitigation.
Rather than removing seaweed from the beaches, the Galveston park board is required by federal law to place the organic material seaside of the dunes. This allows for the seaweed to decompose naturally, which helps protect the integrity of the beach.
During extreme seaweed inundations, the park board’s federal permit allows for the use of heavy equipment for relocation, provided we follow all necessary precautions such as turtle monitors, lights on equipment and restricted operating hours. Extreme inundations are considered to be at the level we saw in 2014.
Despite what some beachgoers may think about its appearance, seaweed isn’t all bad. In fact, seaweed has many environmental benefits. Sargassum serves as a floating ecosystem for marine life. Here, eels breed, turtle hatchlings find sanctuary and scores of other species thrive. Sargassum also serves as a protective barrier from beach erosion.
“Seaweed is actually a good thing,” park board CEO Kelly de Schaun said. “It’s a constant balance to be environmentally responsible and still accommodate beachgoers.”
Sargassum originates in the North Atlantic’s Sargasso Sea and follows currents. It lands where the jet stream pushes it.
Beachgoers can learn more about this important natural component of the oceans when they join the Bucket Brigade on Stewart Beach during summer weekends. Galveston’s conservation group Artist Boat leads this hands-on education outreach to inform the public about plant and animal life found here.
They also can visit the Galveston Island Visitors Center at 2228 Ship Mechanic Row for informative brochures about discovering the creatures that make their home in what is considered a “golden floating rainforest” by some marine researchers.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
