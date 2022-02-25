The desire for travel is a pervasive one. Even after terrible events — terrorist attacks, natural disasters, financial crises and a pandemic — the tourism industry has shown itself to be resilient.
That was one of the key messages my colleagues from the park board and its tourism arm, Visit Galveston, took away from the recent Texas Travel Alliance Unity Conference and Dinner that took place in Houston last week.
Several colleagues held key roles at the conference. Park board CEO Kelly de Schaun currently serves as the alliance’s board chair. She participated in a panel discussion that included several representatives from Around Houston, a group of tourism representatives from smaller cities outside of metro Houston. Here, she spoke about the benefits of collaboration.
Other Visit Galveston staff participated in the conference. Chief Tourism Officer Michael Woody moderated a panel titled “Best Practices in Partnership with your Short-Term Rentals” and Marketing Director Melody Smith was a panelist for an education session called “Interpreting Data for Advocacy.”
“It’s an honor to be tapped to lead education sessions or serve on a panel,” Woody said. “It’s a testament to the good work our organization is doing.”
Park board representatives weren’t the only Galveston partners attending the event. More than 20 industry and legislative leaders from on and around the island came to show their support for the alliance and the importance of the tourism industry here in Texas.
“It was great to hear from speakers and colleagues a sense of optimism and relief that our industry is on a path to recovery,” Woody said. “And, if the past is any guide to the future, recovery will be strong. That’s been proven here in Galveston and in Texas where the tourism industry is faring better than many of our counterparts.”
The alliance will hold its annual Travel Summit in Galveston in September and is expected to attract more than 400 tourism industry professionals to the island.
“We’re excited to showcase Galveston to our industry partners from throughout the state,” Woody said. “At the summit, we’ll all have the opportunity to network with other industry leaders and to learn about an array of travel and tourism topics including trends, marketing and promotions, innovations, best practices, new products and services and more to help the industry grow and prosper.”
The alliance is the primary advocate and voice for the Texas Travel Industry, representing a diverse membership of Texas travel destinations, accommodations, attractions, transportation and support businesses. The organization offers members and their employees industry-leading education and professional development while advocating to strengthen travel in Texas.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. and via live stream at galvestonparkboard.org.
