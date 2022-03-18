On Thursday, the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Jenna Bush Hager will be the keynote speaker at the 15th annual Galveston Women’s Conference set for Sept. 16 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd.
Hager is a best-selling author, humanitarian, former educator and co-host of “Today with Hoda and Jenna,” alongside Hoda Kotb. She’s also an editor-at-large for Southern Living magazine. Currently, Hager is the chair of UNICEF’s Next Generation, an initiative dedicated to reducing the number of preventable childhood deaths around the world. She has traveled throughout Latin America and the Caribbean with UNICEF where she saw ﬁrsthand the plight faced by the underprivileged.
“In 2019, we had the privilege and honor to have former First Lady Laura Bush as our keynote speaker,” Gina M. Spagnola, president and CEO for the chamber, said. “We’re delighted to have her daughter stand on the same platform as her mother and inspire the women in our region to give back to their schools, local communities and abroad.”
Raised in the White House with her twin sister, Barbara, Hager cultivated an innate sense of purpose at an early age. Hager has seen ﬁrsthand how small change can make a large difference in a single life. Travels to impoverished areas in Africa and Latin America impressed upon her the call to address the most pressing health, education and economic inequality issues of our time.
Hager is the author of the No. 1 New York Times bestseller “Sisters First,” written with her sister Barbara Pierce Bush. This book takes readers on an extraordinary and deeply personal journey of what it’s like to be born into a political dynasty.
Like her mother, Laura Bush, Hager once taught public school. Together, they co-authored the children’s books “Our Great Big Backyard” and “Read All About It!”
