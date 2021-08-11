Tickets now available for annual Athena Awards
Tickets and sponsorships are available for the 2021 Athena of the Bay Area Awards Luncheon, sponsored by the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The program, which honors great leaders in the community, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Lakewood Yacht Club, 2322 Lakewood Yacht Club Drive, in Seabrook.
“I’m honored to be the only chamber in our region that presents this international award,” said Dewan Clayborn, president and CEO of the chamber. “This event is so much more special and grand because we get to honor those who truly stepped up during the pandemic. I also encourage our past winners to attend.”
Tickets also are available for the chamber’s annual Leadership League City graduation, which will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St., in League City.
For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit LeagueCityChamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.