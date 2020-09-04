During the last several years, the park board has developed and implemented measures to curb littering at the beaches. Most recently, it launched a Clean Team initiative.
“The idea is to catch people in the act of cleaning up their trash or otherwise cleaning the beaches and rewarding them with a T-shirt and a shout-out on social media,” Park Board Chief Executive Officer Kelly de Schaun said.
Last week, the initiative kicked off with the inaugural Clean Team member, Glenn Morris. You may have seen him on Houston, or national, news demonstrating his remote-controlled buggy that he uses to drive along the beach to pick up trash. He and his own clean team, comprised of his wife, Dorothea Glenn, and his neighbor, Levi Aguilar, have been on beach clean-up duty for about a year.
The biggest culprits they see on the beaches are plastic bottles and bottle caps.
This new initiative came about as a result of concerns from residents and visiting beachgoers that more trash than usual was left along the beaches. Indeed, several visitors and residents captured and posted images of trash cans overflowing with trash.
“Even though our Coastal Zone Management team worked long hours once the beaches were reopened, we found it difficult to keep up with the high volume of visitors there,” de Schaun said.
Clean Team isn’t the only initiative the park board has spearheaded to combat littering at the beach. Several years ago, it developed messaging, “Clean, Green, Pristine,” that was circulated among the community and to visitors. It was meant to encourage beachgoers to pick up and recycle their trash and to be mindful of the coastal environment and its inhabitants.
The park board also has cultivated a partnership with local conservation agency Artist Boat. Together, they sponsored the Bucket Brigade educational program held at the beaches during the summer. Its aim is to educate beachgoers about the connection between human action and the health of the marine environment. The organizations also have partnered with city and state organizations to install recycle bins at several points along the beach.
Recently, the park board and the city of Galveston partnered to enact a Save Our Shores campaign aimed at deterring visitors from leaving personal items like canopies, chairs and other items on the beaches overnight.
“It’s going to take more than signs and slogans to end this problem,” de Schaun said. “We plan to work with our Beach Maintenance Advisory Committee over the coming months to devise a more comprehensive plan to combat littering and hope to roll it out by the start of the next summer season.”
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
