If you haven’t visited the East End Lagoon recently, please consider attending a long overdue ribbon-cutting that will recognize the hard work of dedicated volunteers in developing a walking trail at the 700-acre parcel.
The event will take place at 4 p.m. Monday at the nature preserve located on the eastern tip of the island.
Work for the trails began in October 2016 and was completed in November 2018. They form a half-mile loop through the property and are Americans with Disabilities Act accessible. Signs along the trails illustrate and explain about the abundant plant and animal life found there and allow walkers to identify them. Funding for the $180,000 project came from a grant through the Texas General Land Office with local matching support from the park board and the Galveston Nature Tourism Council.
“This event, like many others in our community, has been postponed because of the pandemic,” Park Board Project Manager and former East End Lagoon Advisory Committee staff liaison Sheryl Rozier said. “But it doesn’t diminish the work that has gone into improving this area to make it even more special for residents and visitors who are nature enthusiasts. We’re very proud to show what all of our volunteers and partners have accomplished together.”
The trails are just one of several improvements completed, underway and planned for the future at the East End Lagoon. Recently, improvements to fishing and human-powered boating (like kayaking) have been made. The construction of an open-air pavilion that will serve as an interpretive center is expected to begin early 2023.
The project has been green-lighted for significant funding, $1.4 million, from the Resources and Ecosystems Tourist Opportunities and Revived Economies Act funds being made available through penalties stemming from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Requirements of the grant are being worked through.
These developments are all part of a comprehensive business plan for the area. Its focus areas are revenue generation around the improvements and activities at the site. These include charging user fees for camping and other activities. The advisory committee forecasts that implementing the plan will result in full recovery of debt service, operational and maintenance costs over the next several years.
The park board does receive funding from the city of Galveston to manage the East End Lagoon. It received $75,000 each year from 2015 to 2018. The advisory committee worked with the tourism council to leverage that funding and, through their partnership, they’ve received several grants from federal and state organizations for improvements.
For more information, visit eastendlagoon.org.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
