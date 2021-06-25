A couple of weeks ago, I attended an Astros game in Houston and struck up a conversation with the person sitting next to me. I told him I work to promote Galveston, and I mentioned Juneteenth. He said he hadn’t heard of it before. I let him know that it was likely he’d start hearing it everywhere.
Indeed, Juneteenth has made the news. Thanks to the work of local historian Sam Collins III, the Juneteenth Legacy Project team and the Nia Cultural Center, Galveston has been at the top of people’s minds as a place to experience Juneteenth and many significant African American firsts in Texas.
Galveston received media attention in outlets from The New York Times to the nightly news on major networks with a focus on the “Absolute Equality” art installation in downtown Galveston.
In my role as a public relations professional at the park board, I helped coordinate many interviews with media outlets and Juneteenth community experts. Media outlets from throughout the region and the country were eager to share the news about Galveston, the birthplace of this momentous occasion, especially in light of it becoming a federal holiday mere days before June 19, 2021.
The park board also has worked to spread the word about Juneteenth and the larger immigration and cultural heritage Galveston offers. The organization put together two self-guided tours designed to educate participants about the significance of African American culture here on the island. There are many historic and significant sites — from churches to markers to statues — that can be experienced here, not just read about.
“The idea behind the African American History Tour and the Freedom Walk was to create and curate an authentic experience — an outdoor classroom — to help tell this chapter of Galveston’s story,” park board CEO Kelly de Schaun said. “Juneteenth is an integral part of Galveston’s history and is one of the many defining elements that makes the island such a special place to live and a wonderfully diverse place to visit.”
The park board also is exploring additional efforts to promote Galveston’s history and diversity. For the last six months, a cultural heritage task force has met to devise ways to bring attention to some of the lesser known, but significant, sites on the island.
“It’s part of a three-year plan to broaden tourism opportunities that bring to light Galveston’s cultural history,” de Schaun said. “We’ve involved many community members to be part of this initiative and look forward to putting their ideas and plans in place.”
Park Board meetings are typically at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.