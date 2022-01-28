I've often said that Galveston residents are so fortunate to live in a vacation destination. For a relatively small town, the island offers many historic sites and museums right in our own backyard. If you haven't visited them lately, this weekend is the time to do so.
Start the new year off with a glimpse into the island's storied past during Galveston Museum Day, which takes place today and Sunday. The event will feature discounted admission to many of Galveston's museums and a giveaway for a free night stay at The Tremont House Hotel. Pick up your museum day passport at any participating location and collect three stamps from three different places for a chance to win.
An exciting exhibit taking place at the Galveston Arts Center will be "Esferas Perdidas" or "Lost Spheres." During Galveston Museum Day, artists will hide their handcrafted glass marbles around the participating museums and throughout the island for visitors to seek.
At the Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters Gallery and Nia Cultural Center, visitors can see the stunning, life-size "Absolute Equality" mural chronicling the emancipation of Black people. The mural is on the outside of the building at 22nd and Strand streets. Inside the building is an engaging and thought-provoking gallery that is a trip through time and features sculptures, paintings and a reflection area.
A special exhibit at The Bryan Museum focuses on artist and illustrator José Cisneros. The most extensive retrospective of his life and art, the exhibition will include a representation of his home studio and display artwork including personal sketches, illustrations from historic texts, numerous publications, calligraphy, cartography and glass work.
Here are the participating museums and special offers during Galveston Museum Day:
• The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., will offer two-for-one admission.
• Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St., will offer free admission.
• Galveston Children's Museum, 2618 Broadway, will offer two-for-one admission.
• Ocean Star Offshore Drilling Rig Museum, 2002 Wharf Road, will offer two-for-one admission.
• The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., will offer free tours today, and discounts for upcoming shows.
• Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place (25th Street), will offer two-for-one admission.
• Galveston Naval Museum, 100 Seawolf Park Blvd., will offer two-for-one admission.
• Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, will offer two-for-one admission.
• Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., will offer free admission today; closed Sunday.
• Nia Cultural Center, 2217 Strand St., Suite 101, will offer free admission.
For more information about Galveston Museum Day go to visitgalveston.com.
