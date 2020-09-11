One of the best things about living in Galveston is the wide variety of restaurants to choose from. It’s actually a good thing to have a hard time deciding where to go for lunch.
Another great quality about the island is the concentration of hard-working nonprofit and philanthropic groups whose aim is to help improve our quality of life.
Beginning Sept. 21, we’ll have an opportunity to combine great food with good deeds during the Dine Out for Charity event.
The idea for the event came from a brainstorming session the Galveston Convention & Visitors Bureau held at Moody Gardens. The meeting brought more than 20 representatives from the tourism industry together to talk about the best ways to market the upcoming fall season.
With no fall festivals on the calendar, the group agreed that creative promotions should be undertaken to keep Galveston and local businesses top of mind among travelers.
Restaurateurs Mike Dean and James Clark suggested the idea for the Dine Out for Charity event. They pointed out that since the pandemic began, the restaurant industry has suffered because of capacity limitations and other regulations. They also realize nonprofits are hurting, too.
“The idea is to offer a way to help Galveston’s restaurant industry and Galveston nonprofits, which have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic,” Dean said. “The charities that will benefit from this event are key to the health and well-being of members in our community who have also been hard hit by the pandemic.”
Nonprofit beneficiaries of Dine Out for Charity include The Grand 1894 Opera House, Teen Health Center, Inc., Galveston County Food Bank, Family Services Center of Galveston County, Ronald McDonald House of Galveston and the Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County.
Here’s how it works. Each participating restaurant will offer three lunch and three dinner menu items with a donation amount added to it. The donations will range from $1 to $5. When a patron orders one of those special menu items, the donation is automatically collected for distribution to the charities. Those who wish to choose a particular charity or increase the donation amount can access a QR code to do so. So far, more than a dozen restaurants have signed on to be part of the event.
Each restaurant is encouraged to promote the event on its own social channels. The bureau plans to market the event in advertising, social media and public relations campaigns. Restaurants have zero cost to participate. Interested restaurants should contact: msmith@galvestoncvb.com or james@mosquitocafe.com.
“Given the great support we’ve seen from the Galveston community and our loyal visitors over the last couple of months, we have high hopes for the success of this event,” Clark said.
