I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to usher in the 2021 holiday season. I’m looking forward to gathering with friends and family in person.
Here in Galveston, we’re lucky to have some extremely special events that are community focused and others that attract folks from far away, who probably wish they lived here, too.
Some of my favorite community events include the Grand Galvez’s annual Galveston Holiday Lighting Celebration. It will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 26. Santa will be a special guest here and following the tree lighting, the Galveston Ballet will perform. Santa also will be a special guest at the downtown Galveston’s tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 at Saengerfest Park. Galveston’s police and fire departments will provide a special escort for the man in red, and Mayor Craig Brown will provide remarks. The tree lighting coincides with November’s ArtWalk, too, so that should be a fun night. Also fun will be the Galveston Municipal Police Association holiday parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 that will roll through downtown Galveston.
Many downtown businesses will compete for top honors in the Holiday Tree Decorating Contest that takes places through December. So, while you’re shopping locally for gifts for your friends and family, be sure and cast your ballot for the best-dressed tree.
Some familiar holiday festivities are also returning to the island:
• The Polar Express Train Ride will entertain families at the Galveston Railroad Museum Thursday through Dec. 23.
• Moody Gardens Holiday in the Gardens takes place Nov. 20 through Jan. 2. Here, visitors can stroll through Festival of Lights, and enjoy an Arctic Ice Slide, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4D experience, Holiday 3D films, train rides and pictures with Santa.
• Galveston’s Daiquiri Time Out is one of five Texas locations to host a Miracle Pop-Up Bar that features over-the-top décor and signature holiday cocktails. Miracle will take place Nov. 23 through Dec. 29.
• The Grand 1894 Opera House offers an exciting lineup of live holiday shows happening throughout November and December. Catch shows like Jaston Williams in “Blood and Holly,” Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and The Temptations.
• A special family friendly benefit event will take place at The Bryan Museum on Dec. 2. Country music legend Clay Walker and his charity, Band Against M.S., will perform an intimate concert.
• The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council hosts “Holiday with the Cranes” on Dec. 11-12 as outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the arrival of these large, majestic birds.
• If you’re a runner or just like to dress up, you’ll get a kick out of the Santa Hustle. The race takes place Dec. 19.
For more details about holiday happenings on Galveston Island, go to visitgalveston.com.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.