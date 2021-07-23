From improving air quality to reducing waste, Galveston Wharves is identifying impactful ways to make long-term changes to improve the environment. Guided by Green Marine, a voluntary environmental program for North America’s maritime industry, the port staff is researching, planning and implementing a number of environmental programs.
The Green Marine environmental certification program addresses key environmental issues through 12 performance indicators including greenhouse gases, air emissions, spill prevention, waste management, environmental leadership and community impact — some applicable to shipping activities, others to landside operations.
Galveston Wharves was certified in June, making it only the second Texas port participating in the program. Joining Green Marine helps the port identify and implement best practices, manage our environmental initiatives, measure our progress and strive for continuous improvement. Here are just a few of the programs we’re working on.
RENEWABLE ENERGY
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, local governments can dramatically reduce their carbon footprints by purchasing electricity from clean, renewable sources. The port has set out a plan to fully transition within five years to electricity providers that use sustainable power sources.
SHORE POWER
When docked, ships typically are powered by diesel auxiliary engines, which produce air emissions. Shore power, which allows ships to plug into the local electricity grid and turn off those engines, is a cleaner alternative. While it brings environmental benefits, shore power involves significant infrastructure investments and other costs.
The port is partnering with Texas A&M University at Galveston on an extensive cost-benefit study that includes the port’s costs to install shore power infrastructure, estimated demand over the next five to 10 years and financing opportunities.
Separate from the study, we are partnering with Royal Caribbean International to determine the feasibility of providing shore power to Royal Caribbean International ships at the new cruise terminal being built and set to open in 2022 at Pier 10.
GREEN BUILDING
Speaking of the new cruise terminal, Royal Caribbean International has designed the $110 million, 150,000-square-foot building to meet LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental) certification standards. To be LEED certified, the building must meet a global set of health, efficiency and sustainability standards.
Built by Royal Caribbean International and owned by the port, the terminal would be among just a handful of LEED-certified projects in Galveston.
LNG FUEL BUNKERING
As the international maritime industry transitions from heavy diesel fuel to clean-burning natural gas, the port has the opportunity to be the location for the area’s first LNG fuel production and bunkering provider. The operation would be based on Pelican Island and supply ships calling on the ports of Galveston, Houston and Texas City.
REDUCING WASTE
The port already has implemented a number of waste-reduction initiatives, including recycling programs and buying sustainable paper products. We also have implemented an environmental policy that gives preference to buying products made of recycled materials and considers vendor environmental practices in its selection process.
The port also is looking at adding alternative fuel vehicles to its fleet and installing electric vehicle charging stations in our cruise parking lots. Some of these environmental programs, like recycling, are relatively easy and inexpensive to implement. Others will cost millions of dollars. Planning, research and seeking grants to help with funding are important first steps in our long-term environmental commitment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.