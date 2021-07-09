Like most of us, the park board trustees had to pivot in their roles as volunteers for the organization and in their roles as businesspeople. Board meetings went from in-person to remote, budgets had to be adjusted and the group had to roll with mandates coming and going.
Last month, five trustees who served during that tumultuous time were up for reappointment and several contenders vied for those positions. Galveston’s City Council did in fact reappoint those trustees — Spencer Priest, Will Wright, David Jacoby, Steven Creitz and Jason Worthen. They will rejoin trustees Maureen Patton, David Collins, Marty Fluke and Jason Hardcastle.
The roster of officers also remains the same. Priest is chairman, Wright is vice chair and Jacoby will serve another term as secretary. This continuity of leadership, especially as the organization emerges from a pandemic, will help to make the park board a more efficient organization.
The board’s work didn’t stop during the pandemic. In fact, the trustees and park board staff managed to put together long-term strategic and sustainability plans and secure funding for improvements and major projects, to name a few.
Now that it looks like Galveston and the rest of the country is moving toward a next normal, and the tourism industry is experiencing a strong rebound, the park board has much work to be done. The trustees in place can move ahead with the institutional knowledge necessary to make prudent decisions with island residents and visitors in mind.
At a recent meeting to officially appoint the trustees and elect officers, Patton pointed to the continuity in leadership on the board as an important trait.
“This group knows the history and has the experience and the understanding of what the organization has done and plans to do,” Patton said. “Keeping leaders in place on local boards and committees is important. I see that at the national level as well.”
During last month’s city council meeting to appoint the trustees, Galveston Mayor Craig Brown commended Priest on his hard work and dedication to the organization, especially during the pandemic.
“I know Spencer works a demanding schedule in the hotel industry,” Brown said. “As a former trustee myself, I know how much time goes into the park board, and I commend Spencer for his dedication.”
Park Board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.
