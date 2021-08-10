The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday announced the 18 finalists for its inaugural Women in Leadership Awards program, said Page Michel, president and CEO of the chamber.
The finalists, picked from a list of 48 nominees, will be honored Sept. 15 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2500 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. The finalists also will be featured in a special section Sept. 11 in The Daily News.
In the education category, the finalists are Debbie Fuller, Lisa Watson and Gina Welsh; large business: Monica Eaton, Stacey Malbrough and Charis Pollard; small business: Stephanie Bailey, Bonnie Baty and Nicole Baxley; woman-owned business: Doreen Hughes, April Jones and Courtni Tello; nonprofit/volunteer: Ami Cotharn, Judy Garcia and Hillary Gramm; and in the young professional category: Eleanor Kwik, Colleen Martin and Jennifer Price.
For tickets and information, visit the chamber's website or call 409-935-1408.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.