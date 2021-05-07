The Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau held its seventh annual Tourism Summit on May 5 at the Galveston Island Convention Center. It was so good to see so many colleagues in person again. And it was a great sign that most of us chose to wear green wrist bands indicating comfort with handshakes and hugs.
The entire program told an optimistic story about Galveston and the tourism industry at large.
Held each year during National Travel and Tourism Week, the aim of the free event is to bring together hospitality industry partners to network, share ideas and learn about emerging trends.
To kick off the event, Mayor Craig Brown presented a proclamation to Park Board CEO Kelly de Schaun recognizing May 2 to May 8 as National Travel & Tourism Week in Galveston.
Here are a few key takeaways:
• Despite a global pandemic, Galveston is a place companies plan to invest in. A panel comprised of Royal Caribbean Government Relations Vice President Russell Benford and Destination Development and Deployment Vice President Joshua Carroll, plus Mayor Craig Brown and JLL consultant Bethanie DeRose, moderated by de Schaun, all shared their optimism for responsible, community-oriented development. Benford and Carroll shared that Royal Caribbean plans to invest more than $100 million in a new cruise terminal that will be home to one of the largest cruise ships on the water.
• A panel on diversity, equity and inclusion touched on issues related to tourism and how those qualities affect a community. Panelists included Samuel Collins III, Raymond Lewis, Steven Pena, Tonya Ladipo and moderator Calista Smith. Lewis pointed to the $100 billion generated annually from African American travel spending and advised the audience on ways for Galveston to be part of that. Galveston’s rich immigration history and its place as the birthplace of Juneteenth make it well poised to do just that.
• It’s go time! That was the overriding message from keynote speaker Cindy Novotny. The radical mentor and tourism-industry consultant urged participants to be ready for a quick return to business and said superior customer service tactics will help separate this destination from others also returning from the pandemic.
• Steven J. Baines and Kyle Scheele delivered optimistic messages about creating personal brands and creating fulfilling lives. Baines pointed to opportunities to volunteer and serve as ways to derive satisfaction and form connections. Scheele reminded us all that we only get one life and advised the audience to assess what they have and to work for what they need to create their best life.
Thank you to our local sponsors for their support: The Galveston County Daily News, Moody Bank, Prestige Oysters, Joe Tramonte Realty, Port of Galveston, Soar Vacation Rental Services, Sand ‘N Sea Properties, The San Luis Resort, The Tremont House and Royal Caribbean Group.
Join us next year for the Tourism Summit scheduled for May 5, 2022.
Park board meetings are typically held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at 601 23rd St. and via livestream at www.galvestonparkboard.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.