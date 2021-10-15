When I and my colleagues headed up to Houston recently, we hoped to take home a plaque. We didn’t expect to take home a plaque and a sword.
The trip across the causeway was to attend the Public Relations Society of America Houston chapter’s 36th annual Excalibur Awards.
These awards are bestowed on public relations teams in a variety of categories. Gold, silver and bronze award winners receive hefty glass plaques in well-deserved recognition of their work in areas including annual reports, newsletters, websites, community relations, crisis management, public service and integrated communications. An Excalibur Awards committee scores the submissions and allocates awards based on those results.
The Visit Galveston team’s integrated communications submission chronicled the challenges and successes in balancing safety and tourism during a pandemic. To be considered, the submission was required to include research data, planning and implementation strategies, a project timetable and budget, examples of messaging, images and creative assets, story angles and media pitches and coverage results across print, digital and social platforms.
Highlights of the campaign included press releases, social media messaging and advertising that emphasized “coastal distancing” along the island’s beaches, opportunities to work and learn remotely and the promotion of virtual events. The campaign garnered a gold award.
At the end of the evening, and after dozens of plaques were awarded, the most coveted award remained — The Grand Excalibur. The highest-scoring gold award winners vie for the Grand Excalibur Award that’s manifested in a glass-encased sword. Visit Galveston was in contention. When we heard our name announced as winners, the happiness and pride were palpable.
And now, Park Board Plaza will serve as home (at least for a year) to the Grand Excalibur sword upon which the words “Visit Galveston” will remain in perpetuity.
“We’re so honored to receive such a prestigious award from PRSA,” Visit Galveston Chief Tourism Officer Michael Woody said. “Our team was up against the best of the best — including Houston-area public relations agencies, corporations, hospitals and nonprofits. This past year has been challenging for everyone, but our team really rose to the challenge and put together an amazing campaign that was not only award-worthy but had tangible results that helped support our local tourism economy and the livelihoods of so many.”
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St.
