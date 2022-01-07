Part of the park board’s communications team’s focus is to build relationships with members of the media. But, there’s another equally important component to the team’s mission and that’s to convey to island residents the benefits of tourism, the way the organization is funded and how residents can become involved. As a Galveston resident, I’m glad to be a part of this advocacy strategy.
The Galveston Park Board is a nonprofit, government agency responsible for overseeing tourism development and beach maintenance. This is a unique model in the state of Texas given its responsibilities for tourism promotion, as well as the maintenance and preservation of the beach. The organization, which is funded primarily by restricted use funding (hotel occupancy tax and beach user fees), is overseen by a public board whose members are appointed by city council.
“When we talk about the park board using taxpayer dollars to fund projects, those dollars are contributed by visitors through HOT, not from island residents,” Galveston Park Board CEO Kelly de Schaun, said. “The park board receives no sales or property tax revenues. The funds we receive are regulated by state legislation and are restricted by law to be used to promote tourism and maintain Galveston’s beaches.”
I’ve often said that we islanders are fortunate to be able to live in a place that many people choose to spend their vacations. These vacationers support Galveston’s tourism industry, a major economic driver on Galveston Island. This benefit can be seen through job creation, offsetting the household tax burden, contributing to the city’s general fund, and providing numerous lifestyle amenities.
The park board is an organization that welcomes community participation and builds relationships. Community members are invited and encouraged to participate in park board activities by volunteering to sit on a committee, applying to be a trustee or attending a regular or special meeting and addressing the board.
The park board also works to strengthen the relationships between the city of Galveston, the Port of Galveston and the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce to glean and share information. Regularly, park board officials visit civic organizations, clubs and homeowners’ associations to update members about park board projects and initiatives.
“A great way to get started getting to know the park board is to visit our website,” de Schaun said. “Here you can see meetings minutes and view future agenda items for board and committee meetings. You can also watch Park Board meetings on the site.”
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesdays of the month at 601 23rd St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.