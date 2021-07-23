I must admit, I appreciate getting feedback about my columns. Recently, I received a letter — in the mail — from a reader in response to a column I wrote about Stewart Beach’s early “Glory Days.”
Betty Kirschner Michalsky took the time to write and mail a note letting me know about her fond memories at Stewart Beach. She and a group of her friends performed roller skating shows from 1941 (the year Stewart Beach became Stewart Beach) until 1945. She said her group elicited much attention and their performances were true crowd pleasers.
Michalsky, who was born on the island, said she ceased performing when she became a nurse in the United States Cadet Nurse Corps, an important service during World War II.
The park board is seeking the community’s input about Stewart Beach Park. We want to know what you recall about the area that has stuck with you and what you’d like to see at the park today. If you don’t have time to write a letter, simply visit the Stewart Beach Facebook page. There, you’ll see posts referring to Stewart Beach’s “Glory Days.”
So far, we’ve received several great photos spanning decades. And, some of you have offered suggestions for the park, including enhancing the food choices offered at the beach and adding activities like disc golf.
For the last several years, the park board has sponsored free activities catered to families at Stewart Beach. They include weekly sandcastle building lessons, the Family Beach Challenge obstacle course competition and Artist Boat’s Bucket Brigade, a hands-on educational experience that informs beachgoers about marine life, the benefits of seaweed and conservation.
The organization is seeking input from residents and visitors in advance of entering into a public/private partnership for development there. Recently, the park board sent out a request for qualifications seeking ideas to enhance the area.
“For more than 80 years, Stewart Beach has been one of the premier family beaches in the state,” said Kelly de Schaun, CEO of the park board. “We’re working to improve the park and its facilities, so future generations can enjoy making their own memories here.”
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd Street.
