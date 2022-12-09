2022 is on its way out. As we gear up to look forward to a new year and new endeavors, it’s also a good time to reflect on the last twelve months. The Galveston Park Board has a lot to be proud of. Here are a few noteworthy accomplishments:

Accessibility at the beach parks became more of a priority this year. The organization added to its fleet of beach wheelchairs and invested in materials that make if more convenient for wheelchair users to access the water. At historic Stewart Beach, decking designed for wheelchair travel led from the parking lot to the beachfront and to the park’s new mobile amenities. The beach wheelchairs are equipped with large, wide wheels that allow them to travel over the sand without sinking and they can also go into the water.

Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.

