2022 is on its way out. As we gear up to look forward to a new year and new endeavors, it’s also a good time to reflect on the last twelve months. The Galveston Park Board has a lot to be proud of. Here are a few noteworthy accomplishments:
Accessibility at the beach parks became more of a priority this year. The organization added to its fleet of beach wheelchairs and invested in materials that make if more convenient for wheelchair users to access the water. At historic Stewart Beach, decking designed for wheelchair travel led from the parking lot to the beachfront and to the park’s new mobile amenities. The beach wheelchairs are equipped with large, wide wheels that allow them to travel over the sand without sinking and they can also go into the water.
This year, the Park Board introduced a lecture series called Women in Coastal Science. The series, held at beach parks, featured women who shared stories about their professional journeys in a casual setting followed by questions from the audience. The speakers’ experiences ranged from animal rescuers to marine biologists. The Park Board plans to bring the series back next year.
A significant drainage project was completed this year at Stewart Beach. For years, the parking lot was prone to flooding during rainstorms. Beachgoers were prevented from parking in the lots. After extensive engineering work, it was determined that the best remedy was to construct channels along the park’s perimeter — helping to manage the flow of water. The project was completed in May.
This year, the Park Board formed a new advisory committee — the workforce development committee. Its mission is to address the shortfalls in staffing in the tourism industry. The committee partners with local public schools and universities to create a pipeline of island-grown talent and to highlight the diverse career paths that tourism and hospitality can offer. The Park Board also bolstered its internship program in cooperation with the committee.
Meetings, conferences and conventions are returning to the island. In September, Galveston hosted the Texas Travel Alliance annual Summit. More than 400 partners from throughout the state came to Galveston to participate in education opportunities and to tour the island to see the variety of offerings here. The Austin-based alliance is the primary advocate and voice for the Texas travel industry and represents a diverse membership of Texas travel destinations, accommodations, attractions, transportation and support businesses.
Park Board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
