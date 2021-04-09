Now that warmer weather is in the air, people’s attention is turning toward the beach — and the beach parks. As such, we’ve noticed much interest from residents and beachgoers about the fate of the Stewart Beach Pavilion.
Many may not be aware the beach parks operate with restricted funds. That means only the money received through beach user fees can be used at the beach parks. Most of the people contributing those funds are visitors, not residents.
It’s a system that works well for the most part. But not when it comes to Stewart Beach and the decades-old pavilion there. Built in the 1980s, the building is constructed from outdated, dilapidating materials that require constant maintenance.
“The Stewart Beach Pavilion has become a drain on the system,” said Kelly de Schaun, CEO of the park board. “The Galveston City Council and the park board are united around the idea that city assets, like the beach parks, should provide an experience that represents Galveston’s tourism product and that can generate enough revenue to support repairs and improvements.”
Repairs to the facility are projected to cost $850,000 over the next two years. Last year, Stewart Beach user fees generated $752,653, and that money was used to cover much more than maintenance and repairs, including park staff, equipment, office space, beach cleaning and more.
Two years ago, the park board presented a plan for a new facility that was expected to cost more than $20 million. City officials and Galveston residents expressed concern over the price tag and funding mechanisms.
Heeding those concerns, the park board is looking at new options. These include placing mobile units along the beach for restrooms, concessions and shade that can better withstand the seasonal nature and coastal environment. They’re also investigating opportunities for partnerships that could lease the area between the seawall and the beach road for private- sector development.
In the meantime, Galveston visitors and residents can look forward to continued coastal improvements over the next several years thanks to partnerships between the park board, city of Galveston and state and federal officials.
“Over the next three years, Galveston will see an estimated $73 million dollars of coastal improvements, including beach nourishment projects,” de Schaun said. “Funding for these projects include grants and other investments from local, state and federal agencies.”
Later this month, park board officials will bring a $1.3 million grant to the city for improvements at the East End Lagoon. This investment comes on the heels of more than $750,000 for the remediation of derelict structures there and the addition of Americans with Disabilities Act parking, plus the construction of a half-mile of recreational trail lined with interpretive signage.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. and via livestream at www.galvestonparkboard.org.
