H-E-B and Favor Delivery expanded its services to Santa Fe and Texas City residents on Friday.
Favor, the on-demand delivery service H-E-B acquired in 2018, expanded its services to residents in the two cities in a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents will be able to get contactless delivery from restaurants and stores, and seniors 60 and older can also use the H-E-B and Favor Senior Support Line, 833-397-0080 to order groceries and essentials and get same-day home delivery from their local H-E-B stores.
Seniors can place orders between the hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily online via favordelivery.com/seniors or by calling the number listed above.
For more information, visit the Favor app or favordelivery.com, seven days a week. Delivery and service fees for the first 30 days of the program will be waived.
— Angela Wilson
