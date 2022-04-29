A couple of weeks ago, you might’ve noticed a variety of school and charter buses from around the state parked near the Galveston Island Convention Center. The vehicles brought thousands of high school students to the island for their annual convention.
The group was the Health Occupations Students of America. Its return marks a positive trend in the resurgence of the meetings market as Galveston and the rest of the country emerge from the pandemic. The group was supposed to convene in 2020 but changed its plans because of the pandemic.
More than 3,200 students traveled to Galveston to take part in the recent conference. While here, they participated in activities including a scavenger hunt that led them to local businesses and attractions throughout the island, beach workouts with the local Army ROTC, an experience with the Turtles About Town self-guided tour and much more. Visit Galveston’s mobile visitors center, VICi, was onsite offering visitor information and some souvenirs.
Visit Galveston’s sales and destination services teams entice groups to book their meetings here and provide services during their stay. Meetings and conferences represent about 20 percent of the total tourism industry in Galveston. And, they provide a significant boost to hotels and local businesses during shoulder seasons and weekdays.
Looking ahead, Visit Galveston anticipates more than 130 conferences coming to the island from May through December. Attendance ranges from 10 to 3,500 people.
It takes work and lots of relationship building to bring groups to the island. The sales team regularly travels to conferences to visit one-on-one with meetings planners. During the height of the pandemic, the team maintained contact with clients, regularly connecting with calls, notes and gifts.
Visit Galveston’s sales team is comprised of a group sales director, based in Galveston and a regional sales director, based in Austin who books state association business. Most of these groups have their headquarters in Austin. A Houston-based national sales manager books corporate business and a Galveston-based sales manager is charged with bringing social, military, educational, religious and family groups to the island. A services coordinator ensures all the groups’ needs are met while they’re here.
“It’s no accident that Galveston is top of mind for groups and conferences,” Visit Galveston’s Chief Tourism Officer Michael Woody said. “Thanks to the persistent and meaningful communication and connections with meetings planners in the state and beyond, our team has been successful in providing its clients with a product they expect, often going above and beyond those expectations.”
