One of the best parts about Galveston Island living is the selection of restaurant options. We’re so fortunate to have so much variety and so many locally owned eateries to support.
From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. April 14 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd., visitors and residents will have the opportunity to sample tastes from more than 50 Galveston restaurants and bars at Epicurean Evening — A Taste of the Gulf.
The event is a win-win for attendees and for those who aspire to become part of the hospitality workforce. Proceeds from Epicurean Evening will benefit the workforce development program the park board and its partners including Galveston Independent School District, Galveston Hotel and Lodging Association, Galveston Restaurant Association, Galveston College and Texas A&M University at Galveston.
Workforce development’s plan is focused on creating excitement around the many opportunities positions in the hospitality industry can create locally, nationally and even internationally. It also aims to develop a path to paid internships and college credit with invaluable hands-on experience in a major tourism destination.
“The hospitality and tourism industries are major economic drivers on the island,” Visit Galveston Chief Tourism Officer Michael Woody said. “They help support one of every three jobs here.”
In addition to sampling food and drink, a highlight of the evening is the awards presentation. Event participants can vote for their favorite for the coveted People’s Choice Awards in several categories including People’s Favorite, Favorite Comfort Food, Favorite Mexican or Tex-Mex, Favorite Seafood, Favorite Italian, Favorite Creative or Innovative offering, Favorite Dessert, Favorite Healthy Food, Favorite Presentation, Favorite Cajun and Favorite Newcomer.
The event also will feature live entertainment and a silent auction.
“We’re happy to bring this event back,” Texas Restaurant Association Galveston Chapter chairman James Clark said. “It’s a great opportunity for locals to get together to support our friends in the hospitality industry and to help keep it thriving in the future.”
