“FOMO” is a common acronym these days. It means Fear of Missing Out. Recently, I had to travel for a conference and had to miss the eighth annual Galveston Tourism Summit put on by Visit Galveston on May 5. And, the entire time I was away, I hated to miss out on this event. Turns out, there was good reason for the feeling.
More than 400 tourism and hospitality industry members made their way to the free event held at the Galveston Island Convention Center. They networked, visited vendors at the expo and listened and learned from motivators and experts. The event is celebrated during National Travel and Tourism week, which is the first week in May.
The chief coordinator of the event, Visit Galveston’s Director of Destination Experience Jacquelyn Helton, has worked hard to keep the event fresh year after year. She and the team bring in a variety of speakers, expand the vendor expo — which brought in more than 65 this year — and more. A special awards presentation was among the new additions to the 2022 summit.
“We wanted to recognize outstanding industry leaders and valuable partners,” Helton said. “If not for their support, Galveston wouldn’t be in the position it is in now — rebounding from a pandemic and being able to offer visitors an exceptional and varied tourism product.”
The award categories and winners were Friend of Tourism, Juneteenth Legacy Project; Excellence in Hospitality, Sherry Rooks, Ball High’s hospitality program director; Certified Tourism Ambassador of the Year, Jennifer Lamm, employee relations and training manager at Moody Gardens; and Industry Partner of the Year, Claire Reiswerg, co-owner of Sand ‘N Sea Property Management. The vacation rental business welcomes more than 50,000 visitors to Galveston each year.
Reiswerg is a member of the Park Board’s Tourism Development Advisory Committee and was thrilled to be recognized.
“Promoting Galveston and its many assets is easy,” Reiswerg said. “We love boasting about our historic downtown area’s amazing arts and culinary scenes, Galveston Historical Foundation and historic preservation throughout the island, and the great shows at The Grand. There’s also the important work our eco-partners like Artist Boat, Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council and the Tree Conservancy are doing, plus fishing charter leaders who share their sport sustainably.”
Those who missed the summit this year and may share my FOMO sentiment, can go to visitgalveston.com/tourismsummit to see a recording of the event. Even better, plan to attend next year’s summit set for May 4, 2023.
