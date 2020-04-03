GALVESTON
This week, Dennis Byrd, owner of Galveston’s famed burger joint The Spot, issued a challenge to his friends and fellow restaurant owners.
The concept was simple: 30 days. 30 purchases from small businesses in your community.
“Together we succeed,” Byrd said in a social media post. “We’ll lead by example. Today our team purchased lunch from Taquilo’s Tex-Mex.”
The concept caught on, and by the next day other restaurant owners were feeding their crews by shopping at other eateries that might normally be their competitors.
The idea, from the point of view of restaurant owners, is to support one another through tough times while their dining rooms are shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic and pick-up and delivery is their sole source of revenue.
“I started yesterday,” said Joey Quiroga, whose family owns Bronco Burritos. “I chose Mario’s on the seawall and got a little bit more creative and stopped for dessert at Texas Star Bakery.”
“It’s not an official thing, it’s just businesses helping businesses,” said James Clark, president of the Galveston Restaurant Association and proprietor of Mosquito Café and Patty Cakes Bakery.
“Yesterday, we picked up beignets from Gumbo Diner,” Clark said. “Then today, I picked up a family pack of food from The Spot for my staff.”
And though so far the challenge has been among restaurant owners, Clark thinks it’s an idea that could become contagious.
“It’s the kind of mindset we’re in right now,” Clark said. “How can community members, within their means, support local businesses through these tough times?”
Making a commitment to 30 days might be a stretch, but locals could commit to one pickup or delivery meal a week, or two, or three, depending on what they can afford, restaurant owners said. Or they could seek out a small local business for something they need rather than shopping on Amazon or at a big-box store.
Mike Dean, owner of Yaga’s Cafe and several other island restaurants, knows the struggle for his employees and others who have been furloughed until businesses are back up to speed.
“Our employees that got furloughed, we’re still feeding them for free,” Dean said. “This is a human capital business, and we need these people to be healthy and safe and stay with us.”
Quiroga, whose businesses are shut down and not doing pickup or delivery, opens up his commercial freezer a few times a week to out-of-work employees, he said.
The 30-Day Challenge is just a reminder to those participating — and those sitting at home wondering what they can do to help — that livelihoods are at stake and locally owned businesses, up against national fast-food chains, are struggling to get by, Dean said.
“I knew James was open the other day, so when I couldn’t get meals at two different places, I went by Patty Cakes and bought a cake,” Dean said.
The challenge extends beyond restaurants to any small business remaining open through the shutdown. Skinsational on the Strand, across from Yaga’s, has kept its doors open largely through making and selling hand sanitizer, and Dean has been a customer, he said.
“When we need random necessities, when we need something, we make a concerted effort to search out a local small business,” Dean said.
Byrd asked in his initial post kicking off the 30-Day Challenge: Who or what is small business?
“It’s the business owners you see in the grocery store and church,” he said. “The businesses you call on to sponsor your Little League baseball team.
“It’s the businesses that are always there for you. Now, more than ever, is when small business is asking the community to be there for us.”
