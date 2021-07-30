While back in school, I remember receiving progress reports in advance of my report cards. They were meant to show my academic performance at a given time during the semester. At the park board, staff does something similar.
Each quarter, managers compile information and a timeline about projects in progress as outlined in the organization’s Capital Improvement Plan. At a recent board meeting, Project Manager Sheryl Rozier provided an update.
Here are some highlights:
• More than $70 million in beach nourishment activity will take place over the next two years. One project will begin this week. Babe’s Beach will see up to 950,000 cubic yards of sand placed along its template, on the seawall west of 61st Street. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Texas General Land Office, city of Galveston and the Industrial Development Corp. have all contributed to the project.
Additional funding comes from the Department of the Treasury through the state of Texas under the Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States Act of 2012. Galveston residents bear no cost for these improvements that will help safeguard property in the event of storm surges.
• The park board is making some major improvements at Dellanera R.V. Park. Here, staff is constructing Ultimate Campsites that will give customers an enhanced experience at the beachfront property. Ultimate Campsites offer additional lighting, group seating and fire pits.
The pavilion is undergoing a major makeover — bathroom and laundry facilities are being overhauled and the community room will be refurbished. Staff has updated the pavilion’s deck with new counters and seating overlooking the beach. And, pets are sure to enjoy the new dog-walking area to come.
• At East Beach, new rollup doors have been added to the pavilion. The addition of new volleyball frames here solidifies the location as the Gulf Coast’s largest beach volleyball facility — a big draw for sports tourism.
• Stewart Beach’s long-awaited drainage project is underway. By underway, I mean funding is in place, an environmental review of the area is being conducted and the remediation is expected to begin late fall.
“As caretakers of many of the island’s important assets, the park board endeavors to be strategic in its planning and its fundraising to make these assets the best they can be,” said Kelly de Schaun, park board CEO.
“These updates represent a snapshot of some of the big-picture projects we’re working on,” she said. “There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make them happen, and I’m grateful to work with people devoted to see them come to completion.”
Park Board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.
