Think about all the special events that take place here on the island — from FeatherFest to Mardi Gras Galveston, Oktoberfest to The Grand Kids Festival, it seems like there’s always something happening on the island. Many of these events started out small and grew over time thanks to the great ideas from Galveston Island community members and a little help from the park board.
Those who have some great festival ideas are encouraged to attend the 2022 Festival & Events Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. Hosted by the Galveston Park Board and Visit Galveston, attendees looking to cultivate new special events on the island will learn about networking tools, receive information from local professionals and devise ways to identify funding opportunities to develop sustainable events.
One such funding opportunity attendees will learn about is the Galveston Park Board’s Incubator Funding program. Through it, special events just getting off the ground can receive funding and marketing support. There’s an application process and the Park Board of Trustees must approve the applications. Visit Galveston staff will provide guidance on this process at the event, including deadlines and reporting.
Because the park board and Visit Galveston aren’t in the business of running special events, we rely on experts in events promotion to do just that. As such, the incubator funding isn’t meant to be the primary patron of the event or the fundraising beneficiary. And, established events aren’t eligible for funding. The funded amount must not exceed 50 percent of the total operating budget for the event and a minimum of 50 percent of approved funding must be used toward advertising and promoting the event.
“Special consideration is given to events that produce overnight business for the island and attracts out of town visitors,” said Visit Galveston Chief Tourism Officer Michael Woody. “Other considerations include image compatibility, potential media coverage, time of year — especially the shoulder seasons — and opportunities for growth.”
Those who participate in the event will also learn about the park board’s economic impact calculator tool. It measures the direct impacts of events on businesses, employment, income and taxes. And it’s customized to reflect the benefits to Galveston’s local economy.
To register for this free event, go to visitgalveston.com/festivalworkshop.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.
