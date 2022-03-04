This time of year is one of the best — it’s awards season. My favorite is the Academy Awards. At the park board, teams and individuals have recently received their fair share of prestigious industry awards. Although there were no red carpets, tuxedos or gowns, these awards are worth noting.
Last week, the team behind Visit Galveston’s visitor guide “Island Soul” won a bronze award from the North American Travel Journalist Association in the travel magazine category. The guide was in good company. Island Soul joined the ranks of other award winners, “Conde Nast Traveler” and “Travel & Leisure.” This was the first year this lifestyle-themed visitor guide was published.
“This is an incredible validation for our team and our island tourism partners,” said Visit Galveston Chief Tourism Officer Michael Woody. “We’re honored to have been in the company of the publications that we drew inspiration from for this project and can’t wait to highlight more Galveston tourism partners in the coming issues.”
Galveston Sales Manager Tiffaney Gonzales recently was recognized as a 40 under 40 star from Connect, a national association for meetings professionals. Her colleagues nominated her, and a committee of peers judged her to be among the list of award recipients. Visit Galveston sales team members Ciara Basile and Jacquelyn Helton also have received this designation.
The Visit Galveston marketing recently took home a Crystal Award from the Houston chapter of the American Marketing Association and an Excalibur Award from Public Relations Society of America Houston Chapter. Both of the awards resulted from their work in promoting Galveston’s tourism recovery amid the pandemic.
Even the park board parks have won honors — thanks to the partners, committees and staff who work to maintain and improve them. Recently, the East End Lagoon received special recognition in the Parks & Natural Areas category from the Houston Galveston Area Council. The award stems from recent improvements made to the 684-acre parcel, chiefly the construction of an Americans with Disabilities Act accessible loop trail in the park.
“Our team works hard to produce the best products and results for our organization and for the Galveston community,” said Woody. “While that work in and of itself is certainly satisfying, it’s always great to be recognized by industry peers as leaders in our fields.”
