If you like to spend time at the beach, and if you like to earn money, the park board has a deal for you. The organization is seeking more than 140 people who want to work where they play during the upcoming spring and summer seasons.
The park board is seeking lifeguards for the Galveston Island Beach Patrol, seawall parking ambassadors, beach cleaners and attendants at the beach parks. Schedules are flexible, and workers get plenty of on-the-job training working with veterans and others new to the organization.
The park board oversees the beach patrol, coastal zone management and the beach parks. Founded more than 60 years ago, its mission is to manage tourism efforts on the island. A big factor in that mission, is park board employees — the faces of the organization.
“As we emerge from a year of living with a pandemic, we recognize there’s pent-up demand for people to travel and partake in outdoor activities,” said Kelly de Schaun, CEO of the park board. “Therefore, we anticipate strong visitation numbers during the summer season. We’re looking for people who can help us welcome our guests and put Galveston’s best face forward.”
Seasonal part-time and full-time positions are open. The schedules are flexible and starting pay ranges from $9.50 to $12.45 an hour. Once hired, employees will receive certified tourism ambassador training and on-the-job training as well. Starting in a seasonal capacity just may open the door to a long-term career opportunity.
“Our organization hires from within as much as possible,” Susan Keeble, human resources manager of the park board, said. “Many people who start out as part-time or seasonal employees become full-time, year-round employees.”
And, full-time employees are eligible to receive great benefits, including health insurance and the opportunity to participate in a retirement plan.
The application process is now fully automated and park board representatives will be available to assist applicants. To view available jobs, visit www.galvestonparkboard.org.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesdays of the month at 601 23rd St. They can be viewed via livestream at www.galvestonparkboard.org.
