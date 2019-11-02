The Daily News has appointed Amy Scott, a media professional with deep experience in both print and digital publications, to its management team as director of revenue, Publisher Leonard Woolsey announced Friday.
In the newly created position, Scott will oversee the print and digital advertising staffs of The Daily News and Coast Monthly magazine, Woolsey said.
She also will lead the organization’s special event efforts, commercial printing development and new-product development for The Daily News.
Scott hails from a small coastal town in South Florida, where she worked for the local newspaper for 10 years helping advertisers grow their businesses.
“I am thrilled Amy is joining us at The Daily News,” Woolsey said. “Not only do her experiences in print and digital fit exceptionally well with where our customers and subscribers are going, they fit perfectly into the direction our newspaper is moving.”
Scott has devoted her advertising and sales career to ensuring the best customer service possible, she said.
She most recently has been helping companies enhance and expand their marketing efforts with all traditional forms, and new forms, of advertising by advising and mentoring from her home of the past few years in Louisville, Kentucky.
“I’m delighted to join an already successful team and the welcoming community here in the Galveston area,” Scott said. “My husband and I are thrilled at the opportunity both the Daily News and this new home offer.”
The Daily News was founded in 1842, several years before the founding of the state of Texas. The award-winning team also produces the nationally recognized Coast Monthly magazine and serves one of the largest paid digital readerships in Texas.
“The Daily News might be the oldest newspaper in Texas, but we are especially proud of our track record of acting like the new kid on the block — always exploring new ways to best serve our readers, advertisers and communities,” Woolsey said.
