It’s an exciting time in Galveston as we head toward what is expected to be a strong summer in terms of tourism. At the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau, the organization is poised to launch a new visitors’ guide, Visit Galveston magazine.
Earlier this year, the bureau sent out a request for proposals. A group of staff members reviewed them and determined that Texas-based and woman-owned Midwest Luxury publishing company was the best fit for the job.
“We looked for an experienced firm who could best tell the story of Galveston to inspire visitation,” bureau Chief Tourism Officer Michael Woody said. “We wanted to create a publication that was lifestyle focused, and one that would share authentic stories with the reader about our history, our culture and the unique Island experiences found here.
“Through their portfolio examples and the creative direction that they have presented through the selection process, we are confident that the design and the content will be exactly what we were seeking for this new publication,” he said. “We will be excited to unveil the first issue in September.”
Among the extras are a digital flip book. This online component allows for partners to embed links in their messaging that enables readers to go directly to their websites. Another feature of Visit Galveston magazine is the addition of Marketplace. This provides smaller businesses access to advertising in the magazine at a lower price and provides a look that resembles the editorial content of the publication.
“Partners will have the ability to change their messaging during the course of the year,” bureau Business Development Manager Scott Moon said. “So, if a business wants to convey a holiday-themed message from September through January, we can accommodate that. Then, they can switch to a spring and summer message for the second half of the year.”
The bureau plans an annual print run of 120,000 copies of the magazine, which includes two issues, Fall/Winter and Spring/Summer.
“Typically, more than 45,000 copies of previous visitors’ guides have been mailed directly to consumers who request them,” Moon said.
The remainder of the magazines will be distributed locally through hotels, vacation rental properties and by the bureau’s sales and marketing staff, who also will take copies of the publications to conferences and consumer events. In addition, they will be sent to Texas Welcome Centers throughout the state, targeting tourists who are on their way to the area.
“We think the new publication will be a great complement to any other marketing messaging Galveston businesses are looking into.”
For more information about Visit Galveston magazine, contact Moon at smoon@galvestoncvb.com.
