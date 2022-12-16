I’ve lived in Galveston for more than 17 years now. Thanks to my job in tourism, I thought I was already familiar with most of the attractions and restaurants on the island. I was proven wrong.
Earlier this week, I joined a few Park Board of Trustees staff members and Councilwoman Sharon Lewis for a tour of her district. She represents District 1 and said hers is the most diverse of the island’s seven districts.
The park board and Visit Galveston have launched the tours to foster partnership between the city council and the park board and to let council representatives showcase their districts.
Lewis certainly did her homework for the tour. She set up an interesting and varied itinerary and made sure we got to know the people behind the places. We visited a museum, night club, daycare center, middle school and several restaurants.
The main takeaways for me were the sense of pride in Galveston and the commitment to the community these constituents have.
Clarence Josey, the proprietor of Galveston’s African American Museum, proudly led us through the artifacts there and introduced us to trailblazers born on the island who have made significant contributions to the community. Among the exhibits there is a collection of yearbooks from Central Middle School including an edition from 1946.
We also paid a visit to Club 68 on Market Street. The place was decked out for a holiday party and looked amazing. On the stage there, were beautiful children’s gifts to be given away to local families. It was obvious the proprietors are heavily invested in their community. Together with the hair salon next door, Noche Berry’s, they team up to provide back-to-school supplies and haircuts for neighborhood kids.
Here, we also met the owner of Busy Bee Taxi Company, Shon Arthur. He emphasized his company’s mission to take care of locals and makes it a priority to get community members to their doctors’ appointments.
We visited Maceo Spice & Import Co., Shipley’s Donuts and El Nopalito and met the families who run these local favorites. After a hearty lunch at Allen’s — I’ll be going back there, for sure — we paid a visit to vocalist Tanya Nolan. Her song “Good Woman” is currently on the Billboard R&B charts. And, she runs daycare centers. She and her wife help to brighten their clients’ Christmases with toys they buy themselves.
“We definitely got to know a few places that, until now, we weren’t familiar with,” Visit Galveston Chief Tourism Officer Michael Woody said. “We’re so thankful to Councilwoman Lewis for arranging the visits and spending her time with us. We’re really looking forward to getting to know the places on constituents in Galveston’s other districts.”
Park board meetings are typically held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at 601 23rd St.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.