Well, here we go. If you drive almost anywhere in Galveston lately, you’ve noticed the spring break crowds. Whether they’re enjoying the beaches, spending time downtown or at one of the many island attractions, the crowds are a sure sign that Galveston is a sought-after vacation destination with a lot to offer.
Among the 300,000 or so visitors the island expects to receive during spring break, many of them head to Galveston’s Visitor Center for recommendations on where to go, what to see, what to eat and where to stay. Here, the helpful staff can provide firsthand recommendations based on visitors’ interests and preferences.
Last year, more than 9,000 people went to the visitor center. As of March 14, more than 4,800 had paid a visit.
The visitor center is in the Galveston Regional Chamber offices, 2228 Ship Mechanic’s Row. Officials from both Visit Galveston and the chamber decided that partnering to help visitors see the best of the island makes sense. It’s been in this location since 2020. Both Visit Galveston and chamber staff work at the center to assist island visitors and help them make the best of their time on the island.
This partnership has proven beneficial for visitors and the organizations. Recently, upgrades at the center include a TV wall that features Saltwater Recon webcams from vantage points throughout the island in real time, plus a screen featuring content from Visit Galveston’s YouTube channel. Content includes stories about the people and places that make Galveston so special.
The visitor center is also home to a visit widget. It’s a touch screen that allows for visitors to plan and map out their itineraries while on the island. The itineraries can then be emailed or texted for easy reference.
To come is a touch tank that will feature rotating seasonal displays and educational components highlighting Galveston’s marine life and seaweed, and litter initiatives. These exhibits will aim to demonstrate to visitors the unique features of the coastal environment and how we’re all connected to it.
In addition to the downtown center, Visit Galveston deploys a mobile visitor center unit called VICi — a 1975 Travco recreational vehicle. VICi makes regular appearances at many of Galveston’s special events and staff is available to answer questions and hand out visitor guides — and popcorn.
“We’re ready to deliver a great tourism product to our visitors during spring break and beyond,” Chief Tourism Officer Michael Woody said. “Having the visitor center as a resource for our guests is a great way to tell Galveston’s story and show our guests the variety of offerings on the island.”
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
