For the third year in a row, the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau will promote the diverse array of museums here. Like everything else happening during COVID-19, this year’s event will look a little different.
Galveston Museum Day has been renamed Galveston Virtual Museum Day and it will begin Monday and end Jan. 31. For those who don’t care to venture out and visit the museums in person, the visitors bureau is putting together a video featuring all of the participating venues. Here, you can get a taste of what these museums offer and, hopefully, make plans to visit. The videos can be viewed starting Monday at www.visitgalveston.com/museum day.
Or, you can opt to visit the museums in person (with the exception of The Grand 1894 Opera House). COVID-19 safety protocols, including mask wearing and capacity limits, are enforced at each location.
Galveston Virtual Museum Day participants will have the opportunity to learn about Galveston’s place as one of the wealthiest cities in the United States during the late 1800s, the powerful families who helped build the city, Galveston’s significance to immigration in the region and the importance of the industries that keep Galveston thriving.
“We’re so fortunate to live in a place that is home to so many incredible museums,” Galveston Island CVB Chief Tourism Officer Michael Woody said. “Galveston Virtual Museum Day is a great way to become reacquainted with them.”
Here are this year’s participants:
• 1892 Bishop’s Palace, 1402 Broadway; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays; www.galvestonhistory.org
• 1877 Tall Ship Elissa, 2200 Harborside Drive; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays; www.galvestonhistory.org
• Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; www.moodymansion.org; special offer: Guests will receive a free souvenir guidebook during Museum Day.
• Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place (25th Street); 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; www.galvestonrrmuseum.org
• Ocean Star Offshore Drilling Rig and Museum, Pier 21, 2002 Wharf Road; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays; www.oceanstaroec.com
• The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays; www.thebryanmuseum.org; special offer: Galveston residents will receive two for one admission or 50 percent off single admission when they visit on Jan. 31 to view the opening of “Galveston Mardi Gras: A Retrospective.”
• Galveston Naval Museum, 100 Seawolf Park Blvd.; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; www.galvestonnavalmuseum.com
• The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice Street; temporarily closed because of COVID-19; www.thegrand.com
For more information, visit www.visitgalveston.com/museumday.
