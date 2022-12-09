Our Galveston Wharves Board of Directors recently held a special meeting on the port’s 20-Year Strategic Master Plan to review progress and set priorities. Adopted by the board in 2019, the plan is designed to bring our self-sustaining, citizen-owned port to its fullest potential in terms of revenues, jobs and community benefits.

At the Nov. 30 special meeting, Port staff gave the board an update on key areas, including our cruise business sector, Pelican Island, and the West Port Cargo Complex. The key message was “We’re working the plan and the plan is working.”

Rodger Rees is Galveston Wharves port director and CEO.

