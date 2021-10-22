I’ve never understood people who think it’s OK to litter. I see mattresses, appliances, bottles, cans and fast-food remnants dumped along roadsides during my morning West End walks.
Plastic bags blow through neighborhoods and along the seawall. Some beachgoers leave their canopies, coolers, chairs and tables on the shore overnight — a danger to the environment and its marine inhabitants.
Yes. Trash is a problem in Galveston, and it’s one that the park board and its partners are working to remedy. To put it in perspective, this year the Galveston Park Board’s Coastal Zone Management team collected more than two million pounds of trash — 600,000 pounds more than the previous year.
Concerned residents are invited to offer their insights and propose their solutions to the trash problem during an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the Yacht Room at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. Here, participants can meet with park board staff and committee members who’ve been working for months to devise long-term and sustainable solutions to the island’s litter problems. We want to talk trash with you.
Here are some of the initiatives on the table:
• Standardizing receptacles and collection equipment across the parks and beachfront. Different waste streams require different approaches to collection and education. Trash, charcoal, fishing line and even cigarette butts are common forms of trash left on the beach. The park board proposes to standardize collection systems and appropriately target educational outreach messaging to encourage participation.
• Implementing a Business Pledge Program that rewards committed local businesses. Businesses on the island have a vested interest in a clean environment and can help influence consumers. Seawall businesses, in particular, are important partners when it comes to keeping Galveston beaches clean. The park board proposes to develop a voluntary business involvement campaign that would establish best practices. Participating businesses would be rewarded with recognition in the park board’s marketing programming.
• Creating programs to instill environmental stewardship among locals. Galveston is a community of volunteers, many of whom also are beach lovers. Existing Certified Tourism Ambassadors, Artist Boat, Surfrider Foundation and other conservation entities are all examples of effective outreach programs. The park board proposes to create a Beach Ambassadors Program for residents and schools to channel volunteer opportunities and engage the population in beach stewardship. Visit Galveston’s Clean Team program has been working to reward those caught “in the act” of beach cleaning with a Clean Team T-shirt and recognition on social media platforms.
If you can’t make it Thursday, we welcome your feedback via email. Please contact us with your suggestions at information@galvestonparkboard.org.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
