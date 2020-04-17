A Houston businessman, hearing of a need, donated 500 masks to the Texas City Police Department to help first responders in efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Youval Meicler, who owns Texas Mattress Makers in Houston, this week gave the masks to Texas City business owners Ami Barzilay and Georgia Meyer Barzilay to give to the department.
“The city needed them, so we went and picked them up yesterday and gave them to the police department, said Georgia Meyer Barzilay, who with Ami Barzilay, owns retail shop Urban Gypsies On 6th. Georgia Meyer Barzilay also is an owner of Karat Creations Jewelry in Texas City.
Youval Meicler arrived in the United States from Israel when he was 21. In 1989, he decided to open his own wholesale bedding company, which led to Texas Mattress Makers.
Last year, Meicler made the 2019 “Most Admired CEO” list in the Houston Business Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.