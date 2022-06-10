Here at the Park Board, we take care to put programs in place aimed at promoting tourism and bettering the lives and experiences of community members. One such program debuted last year — the workforce development program. And, based on some early reactions from partners and participants, it’s been a great success.
The aim of the program is to address the growing demand for hospitality professionals in the tourism industry. It’s an island-wide cooperative endorsed by Galveston Independent School District, Galveston Hotel and Lodging Association, Galveston Restaurant Association, Galveston College and Texas A&M Galveston. The workforce committee is comprised of representatives from these organizations, plus local restaurants, attractions and hotels.
About 100 students from Ball High School participate in the school’s hospitality program and 26 of those students participated in the workforce development program during the inaugural year. They participated in internships at the San Luis Resort, Moody Gardens and the Park Board.
“The first-year interns go to the San Luis Resort,” Ball High Hospitality Program Director Sherry Rooks said. “Second-year interns go to Moody Gardens where they rotate around to literally every department of Moody Gardens and shadow the management.”
Two hospitality students go to the Park Board, she said. Here, they are given the opportunity to work alongside the staff that require them to function just as they would on a true job.
“All three organizations have done a tremendous job with the internship they host, each fulfilling a different need while still staying in line with the criteria the state of Texas says the student is to learn,” Rooks said. “Next year we are adding the Tremont Hotel as another hotel as well as restaurants for those that are interested in Culinary Arts. Also, next year the Hospitality Program joins the ranks of dual credit with Galveston College.”
Collectively, tourism and the hospitality industry is the second largest industry in Galveston. Each year for the last several years, more than seven million visitors came to the island to enjoy its beaches, attractions, hotels, vacation rentals and restaurants. This segment of the economy supports one out of every three jobs on the island.
And, a career in hospitality can be more than a short-term gig for many. It can become a rewarding lifelong vocation.
“It is an exciting time,” Rooks said. “One thing I hear over and over is ‘I didn’t realize that was part of hospitality.’”
If you’re interested in learning more about the program, contact Sherry Rooks: sherryrooks@gisd.org
Park Board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
