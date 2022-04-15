Spring and fall are my favorite seasons in Galveston. The weather is pleasant, and in both seasons, there are plenty of fun outdoor festivals to enjoy. In April and May, children, birding enthusiasts, barbecue lovers, history and architecture buffs will find something special to do on the island. Here are some to consider:
Galveston Island FeatherFest & Nature Photo Festival
When: Thursday through April 24
Info: galvestonfeatherfest.com
As one of the nation’s top locations for birding, Galveston Island will host the 20th annual FeatherFest birding and nature photography festival April 21-24. FeatherFest is one of the largest birding festivals in Texas, and the only one with a dedicated nature photography track. The event features outdoor field trips, workshops and social events for nature enthusiasts of all skill levels.
The Grand Kids Festival
When: April 30
Info: thegrand.com
The Grand Kids Festival hosted by The Grand 1894 Opera House is designed to introduce children and families to the arts. This year’s festival marks its 26th anniversary and will take place April 30. The free event features three blocks of activities, entertainment areas and vendor booths. Attendees will be able to enjoy live performances, storytellers, arts and crafts, face painting and more.
48th annual Historic Homes Tour
When: May 7-8 and May 14-15
Info: galvestonhistory.org
Rich in history and standing as a testament to survival, the Galveston Historic Homes Tour will return for its 48th year the first two weekends in May. The tour features numerous historical and architecturally significant homes throughout the island. Organized by the Galveston Historical Foundation, the event gives the public a chance to tour the insides of private residences and homes that are not open to the public during the year.
Yaga’s Wild Game & BBQ Cook-off
When: May 13-14
Info: ycfund.org
Galveston is calling all backyard chefs, sportsmen and women, and outdoor enthusiasts to show off their culinary skills May 13-14 at the 26th annual Yaga’s Wild Game BBQ Cook-off. The event will feature a wild game cook-off, live entertainment, silent auction, “Run Wild 5K” and children’s activities. This event benefits the Yaga’s Children’s Fund, a charitable organization that supports area families and children.
Galveston Island Beach Revue
When: May 21-22
Info: galvestonbeachrevue.com
Retro swimwear is chic at the Galveston Island Beach Revue, which will take place May 21-22. Contestants from across the country will catwalk across Galveston’s historic seawall shoreline modeling vintage and vintage-inspired swimwear that echoes the “good ole days” of Galveston’s summertime history.
