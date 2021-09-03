As the summer season winds down with a long weekend, residents and visitors to Galveston can set their sights on the upcoming slate of fun, fall festivals. The best weather of the year is on the horizon, and these outdoor festivals are making a return after a year’s hiatus.
These festivals are a great boon for local merchants, especially during the shoulder seasons. So, make plans to join your friends at these fun events.
If you love seafood — shrimp in particular — you need to get to the Galveston Island Wild Texas Shrimp Festival. It takes place Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 in Saengerfest Park. This event features some of the best shrimp gumbo the Gulf Coast has to offer with a little bit of friendly competition stirred into the mix.
The atmosphere is extra festive with live music, and children can participate in the Lil’ Shrimps Parade and play in the children’s area. For more information, visit galvestonislandshrimpfestival.com.
Food takes center stage at the Galveston Greek Festival. Think moussaka, dolmas and all kinds of Greek treats. This year’s event will take place Oct. 9 and Oct. 10 at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church. The best seats in the house are outside on the patio where attendees can hear Greek music and watch (or join) groups of folks performing Greek dances. For more details about the festival, visit greekfestival.com.
ARToberFEST, brought to you by The Grand 1894 Opera House, will take place in person and virtually this year. Art lovers can attend the festival in the Postoffice Street District on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17.
The juried fine art festival will feature various artists, food and live music. The virtual component will run from Oct. 16 through Oct. 31. Proceeds from this event go toward The Grand’s education and community outreach programming. For more information, visit artoberfest.com.
Perhaps my favorite Galveston fall festival is Island Oktoberfest. This year’s event will be from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24. Held at the First Lutheran Church downtown, the festival brings together friends to celebrate German culture — and beer and bratwurst. This will be the 39th year Island Oktoberfest will oompah its way into town. Break out your lederhosen and plan to have a great time. For more information, visit galvestonoktoberfest.com.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.