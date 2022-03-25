Tourism industry partners: Mark your calendars. Visit Galveston’s eighth annual Galveston Tourism Summit will take place May 5 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Brace yourselves for an enhanced vendor expo, meaningful education sessions, exhilarating keynote addresses and lots of networking.
The Tourism Summit’s return marks a return to normalcy in Galveston’s tourism industry. And, Visit Galveston plans to recognize key players in this industry that supports one of three jobs on the island.
New to this year’s summit will be an awards presentation for outstanding industry leaders and employees. Categories include Industry Partner, Friend of Tourism, Excellence in Hospitality and Certified Tourism Ambassador of the Year. Participants are also encouraged to nominate an employee to be recognized for their contributions to the industry.
“Tourism and hospitality workers have endured a lot over the last couple of years,” Visit Galveston Chief Tourism Officer Michael Woody said. “We want to make sure those who persevered and have gone above and beyond for their team and for our visitors, get the recognition they deserve.”
Perseverance and a commitment to excellence are themes that will resonate at the summit with presentations from two influential keynote speakers. Musician Rich Redmond will kick off the event when he shares keys to surviving and thriving in a competitive industry. Joe Veneto, creator of the Experience Formula, will offer tips to design, develop and deliver unforgettable customer experiences.
The learning will continue with a series of educational breakout sessions. Here, participants can learn about enhancing their sales skills, becoming an industry influencer, building destination experiences, navigating the world of short-term rentals and the importance of incorporating diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.
Park board CEO Kelly de Schaun will moderate the aptly named “Kelly de Schaun Live” panel featuring representatives from Royal Caribbean, the Lower Colorado River Authority and Galveston City Council.
The popular vendor expo will make a return to the summit. The expo gives attendees the opportunity to learn about area businesses and how they can benefit the hospitality and tourism industries. Lunch and the margarita mixer that closes the summit will take place in the expo hall allowing participants to maximize their time here.
“We want to encourage our friends and partners in the hospitality industry to come together at the Tourism Summit to learn and share their ideas about how to strengthen and improve this important island industry,” Woody said.
The Galveston Tourism Summit is free to attend. To register for the event and to learn about becoming a vendor or a sponsor, visit galvestonsummit.com.
