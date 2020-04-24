The Galveston tourism community is invited to join officials from the city of Galveston and the Galveston Park Board to receive updates on the coronavirus pandemic response and plans to gradually reopen Galveston businesses.
This State of the City address will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday and will be available streaming on Facebook @CityofGalveston, on GTV at www.galvestontx.gov/gtv, and on Municipal Channel 16.
City Manager Brian Maxwell will provide an update on the city’s plan to reopen businesses, including hotels, short-term rentals and entertainment venues. He also will address regional plans for reopening local economies and the continued medical response to the coronavirus.
At its Thursday meeting, the Galveston City Council passed measures that allows daily access to Galveston’s beaches from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. The group opted to wait until Gov. Greg Abbott addresses the state on Monday with his plans to ease coronavirus restrictions.
Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun will provide an update of park board plans and initiatives that include sanitation and cleaning protocols the organization has taken and plan to take as its facilities gradually open to visitors.
De Schaun also will address the organization’s budget reductions resulting from the response to COVID-19 response. The park board and its departments — beach patrol, coastal zone management (beach cleaning), general fund and Convention & Visitors Bureau — rely on hotel occupancy taxes, funded by visitors, for support. With the reduction in visitation to the island, de Schaun plans to reduce the park board budget for the duration of this fiscal year by more than $12 million.
According to the most recent Smith Travel Research Report, an industry-led survey of hotels and lodges on the island, hotel occupancy last week was at 16.8 percent. Normally during this time, occupancy averages 70 percent.
“We’re looking at making drastic cuts to our budgets over the course of the next few months leading to the end of our fiscal year in September,” de Schaun said. “And we plan to continue cuts until Galveston’s tourism economy shows signs of improvement. It won’t be easy, but it’s necessary.”
If you would like to submit a question in advance, please do so by noon Tuesday. Please submit questions for Maxwell at mbarnett@galvestontx.gov; and for de Schaun at ccarnes@galvestoncvb.com. If you’re unable to attend the live stream, a video of the meeting will be available for viewing.
Park Board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 601 23rd St.
