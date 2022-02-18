As a public relations representative for Galveston, it makes me proud to report to media partners that Galveston’s Mardi Gras festival is the largest in Texas and the third largest in the country. After a hiatus last year because of COVID-19, the good times will roll again this weekend through March 1.
And, there’s more to this carnival story than parties and parades. Thanks to the support of event promoter and islander Mike Dean, president of Yaga’s Entertainment, many Galveston area charities will benefit from the festivities.
This year, Dean and staff members from Ball High School initiated a program called Beads for Needs. The aim is to get Mardi Gras beads out of the trash while giving students from Ball High School’s Life Skills Program the opportunity to build a business from the ground up and become self-sufficient. The program has a stated goal of rounding up 1 million beads in 2022.
“The young residents of the Galveston community are essential to the island’s future success and growth,” Dean said. “We hope this program brings out the best in our high school students and can help set them on a path for success. Beads for Needs also brings awareness to the importance of keeping our coastal environment clean and pristine.”
Several of the participating Mardi Gras krewes conduct charitable outreach that also benefits the community. For Krewe Babalu, Mardi Gras activities provide assistance to local agencies such as the Women’s Crisis Center and the Galveston Island Humane Society.
The Firefighters Children’s Parade is another beneficiary of Yaga’s Entertainment and Mardi Gras.
“Several years ago, the children’s parade faced a financial crisis and was faced with not continuing the parade,” Dean said. “We stepped in and provided financial support and a fundraising opportunity for firefighters so all the proceeds can go toward the parade.”
Yaga’s Entertainment provides meals, in a partnership with Whataburger; and a balcony party for the families at Shriners Hospital. The firm also pays for the Shriners Children’s and Sunshine Kids parades. The parades are among several that take place during Family Gras, a day that’s free for families to attend.
Recognizing and thanking area first responders is also a priority. Yaga’s Entertainment dedicates a day to their service and provides free admission to active military, veterans and first responders, plus one of their guests.
Other island organizations that benefit through balcony parties, donations and silent auction items include the Galveston Arts Center, Island East-End Theater Co., Texas A&M University at Galveston, Meals on Wheels, the University of Texas Medical Branch nursing school and the Galveston Island Humane Society. For more information, visit mardigrasgalveston.com.
Park Board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.